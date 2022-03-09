Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
