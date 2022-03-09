Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

