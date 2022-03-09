Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,513,773. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.