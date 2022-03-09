Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,513,773. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

