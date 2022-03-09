Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

