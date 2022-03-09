Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 368,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

