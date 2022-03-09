Phillip A. Morelock Sells 7,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.13.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.