Phillip A. Morelock Sells 7,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

