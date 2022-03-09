Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

