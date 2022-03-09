Phoenix New Media (FENG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,512. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

