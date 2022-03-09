Phoenix New Media (FENG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,512. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
