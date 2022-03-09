Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.17

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.17 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 355,940 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £230.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.11.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($26,700,511.27).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.