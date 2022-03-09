Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.17

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.17 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 355,940 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £230.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.11.
Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
