PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 134,162 shares of company stock worth $300,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.