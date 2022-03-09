PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

