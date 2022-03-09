PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.
Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
