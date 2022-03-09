PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PDI opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
