PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PDI opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.