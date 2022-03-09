PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
