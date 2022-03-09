PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

