PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.41

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 190518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

