PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.