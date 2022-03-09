Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 80,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.