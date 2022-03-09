PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

