PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

PMVP stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

