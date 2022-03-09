PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

