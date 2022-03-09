POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 43,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

PNT has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.