Points International (TSE:PTS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PTS stock opened at C$22.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.08 million and a PE ratio of -92.88. Points International has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

