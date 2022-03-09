PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 417,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97.
PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
