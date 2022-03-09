Polianta Ltd Acquires New Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 47,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.