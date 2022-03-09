Polianta Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 7.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 352,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,443. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

