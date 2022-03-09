Polianta Ltd Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coty by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 495,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,065. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.