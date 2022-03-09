Polianta Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 15,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

