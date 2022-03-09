Polianta Ltd Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE AER traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 78,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

