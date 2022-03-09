PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $298,790.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.