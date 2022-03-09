Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.8 days.

Shares of PBKOF opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBKOF shares. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

