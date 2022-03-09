Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 296.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

