Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

