PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRAA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $199,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 165.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 112,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

