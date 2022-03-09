Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.27. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.72 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

