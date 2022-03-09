Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

