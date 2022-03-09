Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

