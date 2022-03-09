Primas Price Reaches $0.0188 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $990,713.64 and approximately $3.10 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primas has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00256445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.