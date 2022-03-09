Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

PRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PRCT traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

