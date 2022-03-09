Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will announce $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $21.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $37.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.57 million, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $68.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $23.95.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

