PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 882,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. PROG has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

