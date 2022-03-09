PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.
Shares of PRG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 882,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. PROG has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.