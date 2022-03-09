ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $48.09

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.09, but opened at $46.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 1,882,713 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

