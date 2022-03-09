ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.08 ($20.73).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €10.43 ($11.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

