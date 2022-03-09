ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.10. The stock had a trading volume of 772,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,632. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.