ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,816 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.