ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. 3,837,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,043. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.