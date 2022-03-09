Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

PSD traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Pulse Seismic has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

About Pulse Seismic (Get Rating)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.