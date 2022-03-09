Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.
