Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 3.9%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. 12,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 122,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUYI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Puyi in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puyi in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

