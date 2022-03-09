Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Artis REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
