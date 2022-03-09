Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut by Analyst

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

