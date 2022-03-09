Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

